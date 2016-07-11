MOVES-Pimco, Raymond James, ING, UBS, Citigroup

July 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The investment management arm of Allianz SE appointed Frank Chen senior vice-president and credit research analyst covering real estate.
MUFG Securities Asia, part of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Group Inc, said Haan Ti joined as head of asset-backed securities (ABS), Australia and New Zealand, on June 20.
The independent fund management company, registered in England and Wales, appointed Stewart Cowley as a fixed income consultant, effective September.
Raymond James said it recruited four financial advisers from Foresters Financial Services, where they managed about $240 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of nearly $1.8 million.
Gregory Arkus is to join ING as head of financial institutions for the UK region, the Dutch bank said.
UBS has appointed former London Stock Exchange chairman Chris Gibson-Smith as vice-chairman of corporate client solutions to the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Citigroup has appointed Vincent Folliot and Alessandro Amicucci as co-heads of strategic equity solutions to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)