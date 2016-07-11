FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Pimco, Raymond James, ING, UBS, Citigroup
July 11, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Pimco, Raymond James, ING, UBS, Citigroup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PIMCO

The investment management arm of Allianz SE appointed Frank Chen senior vice-president and credit research analyst covering real estate.

MUFG SECURITIES ASIA LTD

MUFG Securities Asia, part of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Group Inc, said Haan Ti joined as head of asset-backed securities (ABS), Australia and New Zealand, on June 20.

NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The independent fund management company, registered in England and Wales, appointed Stewart Cowley as a fixed income consultant, effective September.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES

Raymond James said it recruited four financial advisers from Foresters Financial Services, where they managed about $240 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of nearly $1.8 million.

ING

Gregory Arkus is to join ING as head of financial institutions for the UK region, the Dutch bank said.

UBS

UBS has appointed former London Stock Exchange chairman Chris Gibson-Smith as vice-chairman of corporate client solutions to the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

CITIGROUP

Citigroup has appointed Vincent Folliot and Alessandro Amicucci as co-heads of strategic equity solutions to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
