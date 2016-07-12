MOVES- JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon

(Adds BNY Mellon, AXA IM, Two Sigma and others)
July 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The Wall Street bank named Kevin Latter as head of investment banking in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
The Swiss bank appointed three senior bankers to its investment banking and capital markets team in China.
The German bank hired Ben Adubi in its sovereign, supranational and agency syndicate team, according to two sources familiar with the matter. His appointment will be effective September.
The investment bank has appointed Esteban Colon to the newly created role of wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management.
The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed Jean-Christophe Menioux chief financial officer and general secretary.
The technology-driven investment manager named Karyn Williams as head of client solutions, effective July 18.
The asset management firm hired Adrian Bender as portfolio adviser and Sergey Goncharov as credit analyst in its fixed income business.
The Spanish bank has appointed Ainhoa Landa to head its debt capital markets origination business as part of a broader reshuffle of syndicate and origination.
The independent multinational broker hired Robert Darling and Stephen Farrell to its Asia Pacific electronic trading team in Hong Kong.
The unit of Singapore's DBS Bank Ltd appointed Jeremy Parlons head of UK market wealth management.
The investment bank hired two senior advisers, Larry DeAngelo and Paul Simpson, in the business services industry as managing directors. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)