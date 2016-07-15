FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNY Mellon, Credit Suisse, Aviva Investors
July 14, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon, Credit Suisse, Aviva Investors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Standard Chartered, FINRA)

July 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED Plc

The bank has hired Christopher Mackel from Morgan Stanley to work as an associate in its European debt capital markets team, according to a person familiar with the matter.

FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY

FINRA board of governors unanimously elected John Brennan as chairman of Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, effective Aug. 15.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment bank named Frieda Rakhman as wealth director for BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Atlanta-based team.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

The Swiss bank has hired Cathal Deasy to head its mergers and acquisitions business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Aviva Plc appointed Bryony Deuchars fund manager in its emerging market equities team.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

The Luxembourg-based private equity firm hired Cathrin Petty as a partner and head of its European healthcare business.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank has appointed head of markets TJ Lim to a new role as deputy risk officer, tasked with accelerating disposals of its non-core loans.

MFS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The U.S.-based global investment manager appointed Anton Commissaris managing director for Switzerland and Austria. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

