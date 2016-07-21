MOVES-Terra Firma, Willis Towers, Raymond James

July 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The advisory and broking company has appointed Matthew Ford as a director.
The private equity firm appointed Andrew Géczy chief executive.
The subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc recruited veteran financial advisers Frank Urban and David Hanson to open a new office in Gainesville, Florida for the firm
James Rowe, the head of North American crude oil at Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners, has left the company, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)