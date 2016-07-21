FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Terra Firma, Willis Towers, Raymond James

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

The advisory and broking company has appointed Matthew Ford as a director.

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD

The private equity firm appointed Andrew Géczy chief executive.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC

The subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc recruited veteran financial advisers Frank Urban and David Hanson to open a new office in Gainesville, Florida for the firm

ENGELHART COMMODITIES TRADING PARTNERS

James Rowe, the head of North American crude oil at Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners, has left the company, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

