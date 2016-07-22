MOVES-Marsh, Electra, Socar Trading

July 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC

Insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, has appointed Martin South president of its U.S. and Canada division, effective Sept. 1.

SOCAR TRADING

Don Cornwell, PetroChina Co Ltd's senior crude trader, has left the company to join Azeri state oil company Socar's trading arm as it expands in North America, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC

London-based Electra Private Equity Plc appointed Gavin Manson its chief financial officer, effective Aug. 8.

TOGETHER

UK-based specialist lender Together appointed John Hunt chief risk officer and Brian Jackson operations director in its retail division. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)