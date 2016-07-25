FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-HSBC, CIBC, PWC, Deutsche Bank, UBS, Raymond James, Lazard
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 25, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

MOVES-HSBC, CIBC, PWC, Deutsche Bank, UBS, Raymond James, Lazard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Raymond James Financial Advisory and Deutsche Bank)

July 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LAZARD LTD

The financial advisory and asset management firm appointed Christopher Mulshine managing director in its private capital advisory group, effective immediately.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK

The unit of HSBC Holding Plc appointed Joe Abruzzo as business head of North America.

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

The Canada-based bank said on Monday it named Goldman Sachs executive Michelle Khalili as managing director of its newly formed private capital team.

PWC

The audit and advisory firm named Joe Atkinson technology, infocomm, entertainment & media advisory leader and Paige Hayes its entertainment, media & communications advisory leader.

DEUTSCHE BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Deutsche Bank AG appointed Steven Mattus as the head of global products and solutions for the Americas region.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss bank appointed Javier Oficialdegui and Laurent Bouvier as co-heads of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) sector client coverage and origination, according to an internal memo.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES

A $7 billion team of retirement planners, who were with Wells Fargo & Co, will now work with Raymond James Financial Services, a part of Raymond James Financial Inc .

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Jim Ratigan, who left his post at Deutsche Bank as head of Americas mergers and acquisitions earlier this month, has agreed to join U.S. healthcare investment banking boutique Leerink Partners LLC, a Leerink spokesman said on Monday. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.