MOVES-Deutsche Bank, UBS Asset Management, Societe Generale, UniCredit

July 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Edward Tsui has left JPMorgan Chase & Co to join Deutsche Bank as head of debt syndicate, Asia.
The unit of UBS Group AG named Hayden Briscoe head of fixed income, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.
The financial services provider has appointed new group country heads for Switzerland and Japan.
UniCredit has confirmed that its current head of corporate and investment banking, Gianni Franco Papa, has been promoted to general manager, a new role with wider responsibilities across the group.
The Middle East business of HSBC Holdings Plc said it had appointed Georges Elhedery as its chief executive for the Middle East and North Africa region with immediate effect.
The U.S. boutique investment bank has hired Scott Moses and Greg Grambling to head its food retail and restaurant investment banking practice, a spokeswoman for the bank said. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)