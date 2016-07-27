MOVES-Goldman Sachs, DBS Bank, GAM

(Adds Goldman, Standard Chartered, Securities Trust of Scotland, Mizuho Americas)

July 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Marc Gilly, one of Goldman Sachs’ top hedge fund bankers in Europe, has left the company, sources told Reuters.

Goldman Sachs has appointed Dominic Ashcroft and Luke Gillam co-heads of leveraged finance capital markets in EMEA, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank said it named former deputy governor of the Bank of Spain Jose Vinals as its new Chairman, replacing the outgoing John Peace.

SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC

Investment manager appointed Rachel Beagles its chairman.

MIZUHO AMERICAS

The unit of Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc named Timothy Rezvan managing director on its equity research team, covering oil and gas exploration and production companies.

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

Veteran loan banker Boey Yin Chong is taking up a new role at DBS Bank as head of shipping, aviation and transportation, bringing to an end a 15-year stint in the bank’s syndicated finance team.

GAM

The investment management firm appointed Tim Rainsford as group head of distribution, effective Jan. 1. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)