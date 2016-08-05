MOVES-Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Currencies Direct

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has appointed Emily Portney as chief financial officer of its corporate and international (BC&I) business, which includes its investment bank, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Also, Ray Kahn, who held a variety of senior roles in Barclays' clearing business over the past eight years, is no longer with the bank, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Izumi Devalier is to join the U.S. bank from HSBC as head of Japan Economics.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Dodd Kittsley, who has served as head of exchange-traded product strategy at Deutsche Bank's U.S. asset management unit for the past two years, has left the company, according to two people with knowledge of the departure.

CURRENCIES DIRECT

Antony Jenkins, who stepped down as chief executive of Barclays a year ago, has been made non-executive chairman of Currencies Direct, a provider of FX and international payment services.

FICC MARKET STANDARDS BOARD

The new London-based body set up to improve standards of conduct and practice for the fixed income, currency and commodities markets has appointed Gerry Harvey as its first chief executive. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)