MOVES- Legal & General, ITG, Brown Advisory

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LGIM Real Assets, a unit of UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc's investment management division, appointed Adam Russell as residential transactions manager.
The broker and financial technology provider said Ayesha Boulware would return to the company as a director in its U.S. sales team.
The investment firm appointed Nicholas Taylor and James Tussaud as private client portfolio managers in its London office. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)