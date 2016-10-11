MOVES- UniCredit, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Onex, RBC, Merrill Lynch

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UNICREDIT CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

UniCredit Corporate and Investment Bank appointed Matthias Janssen and Alexander Vart co-heads of equity capital markets, Germany, and Andrea Petruzzello head of corporate finance advisory, Italy.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Deutsche Bank's Asia Pacific wealth management head Ravi Raju is leaving to join UBS, a source with direct knowledge of the move told Reuters on Tuesday. The German bank later confirmed Raju's exit in a statement, adding its head of wealth management in North Asia Lok Yim would succeed him with immediate effect.

CITADEL SECURITIES LLC

Citadel Securities LLC said on Tuesday it has hired Haddon Kirk, who has been head of exchange-traded funds trading for UBS AG's U.S. investment bank.

ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC

The UK bank named Juliano Mattar head of investor sales, local markets and illiquid credit.

ATLAS MARA

Bob Diamond, former chief executive of Barclays, is to step in as interim chairman at Atlas Mara, the African financial services company in which he has a major interest.

LOCAL PENSIONS PARTNERSHIP

Local Pensions Partnership named Tom Richardson chief risk officer.

CREDIT SUISSE

The financial services company named Marc Smart managing director of its investor relations team, effective Jan. 1.

MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America's Merrill Lynch hired Michael Duffy as a director and wealth strategist, to be based in Atlanta.

ONEX CORP

Canadian private equity firm appointed Brian Horton portfolio manager at Onex Credit, which focuses on non-investment grade credit investing and manages about $7.5 billion.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

Miguel Roman has retired from his position as co-lead of US loan capital markets at Royal Bank of Canada, a bank spokesperson said. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)