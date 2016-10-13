FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MOVES- Liberty Specialty Markets, IFSWF, MUFG Investor Services
October 13, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES- Liberty Specialty Markets, IFSWF, MUFG Investor Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LIBERTY SPECIALTY MARKETS

The insurance company named Miguel Alvarez head of business development, reinsurance, to be based in Cologne, Germany.

INTERNATIONAL FORUM OF SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS

The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) named Duncan Bonfield chief executive of the secretariat.

MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES

The global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group named Damian McAree executive director, business development, EMEA.

Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru

