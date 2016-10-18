MOVES-BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan

(Adds Credit Suisse, D.A. Davidson)
Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The international bank appointed James Seagrave as managing director and global head of financial sponsors in its financial institutions coverage business.
The bank has named Edwin Yeung as director, U.S. and European credit trading, to establish a new credit trading desk in Hong Kong, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The French bank named Stephen Swift head of global finance for Asia Pacific, effective Jan. 1, Reuters IFR reported.
The financial group appointed Bader Alamoudi as senior country officer for Saudi Arabia and general manager of JPMorgan Chase Bank's Riyadh branch.
The investment firm named Monte Giese as president of its equity capital markets group.
The asset management group hired Ben Gulliver as portfolio manager.
The fund manager named Henri Marcoux to the newly created position of deputy managing director. (Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)