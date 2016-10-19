FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MOVES- Bank Of America, Lyxor Group, Principal Global Investors
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 19, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES- Bank Of America, Lyxor Group, Principal Global Investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Diego De Giorgi has become sole head of global investment banking as the previous co-head Karim Assef takes on a chairman role, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank also reshuffled its debt capital markets team, appointing Andrew Karp and Brendan Hanley as co-heads of global DCM, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The British asset manager, which is a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Scott Conlon as North American investment specialist.

LYXOR GROUP

The asset management company appointed Adam Laird as head of Northern Europe ETF Strategy.

PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc named Suresh Singh as head of funds distribution for Asia. (Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.