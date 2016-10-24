MOVES-BlueBay, NN IP, Neon, Aon, Baird

(Adds Baird)
Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The financial services firm appointed Lydia Xu as managing director and head of investment banking in China.
The UK-based asset management company named Anahita Firouzbakht as director, consultant relations.
The Dutch asset management firm appointed Maureen Schlejen head of institutional relations for the Netherlands.
The UK-based underwriter appointed Dwayne Hunt senior vice president of property insurance in its Bermuda office.
The UK-based company's global risk management unit, Aon Risk Solutions, named James Trainor as senior vice president, cyber solutions. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)