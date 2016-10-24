MOVES-BlueBay, NN IP, Neon, Aon, Baird

(Adds Baird)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The financial services firm appointed Lydia Xu as managing director and head of investment banking in China.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LP

The UK-based asset management company named Anahita Firouzbakht as director, consultant relations.

NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The Dutch asset management firm appointed Maureen Schlejen head of institutional relations for the Netherlands.

NEON UNDERWRITING LTD

The UK-based underwriter appointed Dwayne Hunt senior vice president of property insurance in its Bermuda office.

AON PLC

The UK-based company's global risk management unit, Aon Risk Solutions, named James Trainor as senior vice president, cyber solutions. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)