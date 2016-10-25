FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Green Street, TSX Venture, AXA Investment
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 7:56 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES- Green Street, TSX Venture, AXA Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GREEN STREET ADVISORS LLC

The independent research company named Craig Leupold as chief executive officer of the independent research and advisory firm.

TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

The exchange owned by TMX Group Ltd named Brady Fletcher as managing director, effective Oct. 31.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The firm, which is a part of AXA SA, named Franz Wenzel as institutional solutions strategist for the institutional solutions team. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

