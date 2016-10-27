MOVES-Mizuho, BofA Merrill, Credit Suisse, Willis Towers Watson

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MIZUHO AMERICAS

The company, which is a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc , appointed Alan Roche as a managing director to its Japanese corporate banking business.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The investment bank has appointed Karin Kimbrough as head of investment strategy for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

The financial services company said Thibaut de Gaudemar would rejoin as vice-chairman of its EMEA capital markets solutions division in November.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The asset management company named Mirjam Klijnsma head of EMEA implementation services.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

Willis Towers named Daniel Ohana senior vice president of its investment banking business, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)