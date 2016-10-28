MOVES-DBS Bank, Perella Weinberg Partners, Pollen Street Capital

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DBS BANK

The Singapore based bank appointed Rob Ioannou as head of International at DBS Private Bank.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The boutique investment bank hired an investment banker from Bank of America Corp focused on the industrials sector, Christopher Mead, according to people familiar with the matter.

POLLEN STREET CAPITAL

The private equity firm named Magnus Christensson partner and head of fundraising and investor relations. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)