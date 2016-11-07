MOVES- HSBC, City Financial, State Street

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC BANK PLC

The bank appointed Gina Slotosch as head of securities services, Germany.

CITY FINANCIAL LTD

The financial services company appointed Lou Thorne as its global chief operating officer, effective Monday.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC

The asset management company said on Monday it appointed Kristina Najjar-Wahlgren as senior vice president to lead business development for the Nordic region.

LOMBARD ODIER GROUP

The wealth management company appoints Joséphine Verine as chief operating officer marketing in the marketing and communications department.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management arm of State Street Corp, appointed Malcolm Smith to the newly created role of global SPDR chief operating officer.

ABRAAJ GROUP

The company has named Mark Bourgeois as its global head of investor engagement and chief executive officer of Abraaj North America, the emerging market-focused private equity firm said on Monday.

BANK OF BARODA LTD

The Indian bank said it appointed Ratnesh Kumar as managing director and chief executive of its investment banking subsidiary, Bank of Baroda Capital Markets Ltd. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)