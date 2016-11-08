MOVES- Markel International, Capital Fund, Aviva, Agricole

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD

U.S.-based insurer Markel International Ltd, a subsidiary of Markel Corp, appointed Andrew Maher as senior underwriter, emerging risks, within its specialty and financial lines division.

CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Laurent Laloux as chief product officer and board director.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management company named Max Burns senior research analyst, industrials, within its global corporate research division.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK

The investment bank promoted Simon Wilske as head of investment banking for Germany and Austria, effective Nov.4.

LEGAL & GENERAL

The British insurer appointed Bernie Hickman as chief executive of a new combined UK and U.S. insurance division, Legal & General Insurance. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)