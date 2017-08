Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset management company named Sok Mun Wong head of fixed income and foreign exchange trading for Asia.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AMERICA

The fund arm of insurer Legal & General named Aaron Meder its chief executive. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)