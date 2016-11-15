MOVES- Societe Generale, Deutsche Bank, BNY, Aviva, Eastspring

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The French bank has poached Bank of America's head of global corporate banking for Italy, Alessandro Gumier, to lead its Italian business, four sources familiar with the matter said.
The German bank named Michael Santini vice chairman of its Americas corporate finance business.
The investment bank named Mark Jamison as senior wealth director at its Menlo Park, California, office.
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed five new members to its real estate team with roles based in the UK and Germany.
The fund manager named Sanjeev Chopra as investment director, effective January.
The Asian investment management arm of Prudential Plc named Virginie Maisonneuve chief investment officer, effective Jan. 11.
Steve Begg retired from the mining and trading firm after around a year in charge of North Sea oil trading, according to three trading sources.
The boutique real estate finance brokerage named Robert Lawrence executive managing director. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal)