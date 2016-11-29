MOVES-Citigroup, Lazard, Bank Hapoalim, StormHarbour

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The U.S. bank has promoted fintech investor Vanessa Colella to lead Citi Ventures, a division that backs young financial technology companies.

LAZARD LTD

The asset manager appointed Garrett Baker as head of middle market telecommunications, media and technology at its financial advisory unit, Lazard Middle Market LLC.

BANK HAPOALIM BM

The Israeli bank named lawyer Oded Eran as its new chairman, replacing Yair Seroussi who is stepping down at the end of the year after the bank was reprimanded for its handling of a sexual harassment complaint.

STORMHARBOUR SECURITIES

The global markets and financial advisory firm is set to launch a loan franchise with the hire of Paul Martin of Four Square Brokerage, the company announced. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)