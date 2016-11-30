FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
MOVES-RBC Global Asset Management, Gunvor Group, Exiger, Standard Chartered
November 30, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-RBC Global Asset Management, Gunvor Group, Exiger, Standard Chartered

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it had appointed four new executives to strengthen its U.S. institutional sales team.

GUNVOR GROUP

The Swiss-based commodities trader has hired Rich Brockmeyer to head North American natural gas trading at its Stamford office, according to a source.

EXIGER

The regulatory risk and compliance firm said it appointed Richard Plansky to head its newly launched global investigations practice.

PEACEABLE STREET CAPITAL

The private investment firm named Kelly Smith as president of its Canada operations.

NEON UNDERWRITING LTD

The insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market said Geoff Riddell would succeed John Mumford as non-executive chairman, effective February.

JETSTONE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm named Igor Pikovsky chief risk officer.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The financial services company has announced changes to its corporate finance group as part of a move to cut headcount in its global corporate and institutional banking division, according to an internal memo issued on Tuesday and sources with direct knowledge of the matter. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

