9 months ago
MOVES-Ernst & Young, HSBC, Stifel Financial
December 2, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Ernst & Young, HSBC, Stifel Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The accounting services firm said it appointed two senior executives to its national tax department in the United States.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has reshuffled its European bond syndicate desk, according to an internal memo seen by IFR, as it continues to reorganize its business following the arrival in May of Matthew Westerman from Goldman Sachs as co-head of banking.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The investment bank said it hired two financial advisers at the private client group office of its broker-dealer unit, Stifel Nicolaus & Co Inc. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

