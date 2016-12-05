MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Fisch Asset Management

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The German bank appointed Elly Hardwick head of innovation as part of a push to strengthen the business and accelerate the adoption of new technologies.
The firm, which specialises in credit research, appointed two chief executives to replace the outgoing Patrick Guegi, a move it says will support "future international expansion". (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)