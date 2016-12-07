FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
MOVES-Arrow Global, ING, Zain Saudi, Prudential, RBC
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 11:28 AM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Arrow Global, ING, Zain Saudi, Prudential, RBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Zain Saudi, Prudential and RBC)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC

The debt purchaser and manager said former Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc finance boss Lee Rochford would take over as Arrow Global's chief executive officer on Jan. 3.

ING GROEP NV

Winston Tay has been appointed head of the Asian debt syndicate team at ING Bank in Singapore, effective immediately, with responsibility for all of Asia and Australia.

ZAIN SAUDI

Saudi Arabia's third-biggest telecommunications operator said that its chief executive, Hassan Kabbani, had resigned, and that the company had appointed Peter Kaliaropoulos as his successor.

PRUDENTIAL PLC

British life insurer's investment arm, M&G Investments, has appointed Neil Donnelly as its chief compliance officer.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The company's asset management arm, RBC Global Asset Management, named David Smith as director of advisory solutions. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
