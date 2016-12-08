FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNP Paribas, Columbia Threadneedle, Brit
December 8, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas, Columbia Threadneedle, Brit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

Harsh Agarwal will join BNP Paribas in January as part of the bank's Northern Europe corporate debt capital markets team, according to a source.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc appointed Michelle Scrimgeour as chief executive of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd.

BRIT LTD

The specialty insurer, a unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Matthew Wilson group chief executive, effective Jan. 1. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

