MOVES-Invesco, Psigma Investment, Bacchus

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The investment management firm named Ed Collinge head of its UK insurance team.
The fund manager named Richard Sankey as business development director in its charity team.
Peter Bacchus has become the latest Morgan Stanley alumnus to form his own M&A boutique, with the former global head of mining and metals investment banking tapping various well-known names to join his firm Bacchus Capital. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)