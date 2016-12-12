MOVES-Invesco, Psigma Investment, Bacchus

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INVESCO LTD

The investment management firm named Ed Collinge head of its UK insurance team.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The fund manager named Richard Sankey as business development director in its charity team.

BACCHUS CAPITAL

Peter Bacchus has become the latest Morgan Stanley alumnus to form his own M&A boutique, with the former global head of mining and metals investment banking tapping various well-known names to join his firm Bacchus Capital. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)