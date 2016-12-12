FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
MOVES-Invesco, Psigma Investment, Bacchus
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES-Invesco, Psigma Investment, Bacchus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INVESCO LTD

The investment management firm named Ed Collinge head of its UK insurance team.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The fund manager named Richard Sankey as business development director in its charity team.

BACCHUS CAPITAL

Peter Bacchus has become the latest Morgan Stanley alumnus to form his own M&A boutique, with the former global head of mining and metals investment banking tapping various well-known names to join his firm Bacchus Capital. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
