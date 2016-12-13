FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES- Northern Trust, Standard Life, Credit Suisse,

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

Northern Trust Asset Management, a unit of Northern Trust Corp, appointed Rosina Barnett to the newly created role of head of UK consultant relations.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS LTD

Standard Life Investments, a unit of British asset manager Standard Life Plc, named Archie Struthers as head of investments, effective Jan. 9.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Credit Suisse Group AG named Burkhard Varnholt chief investment officer (CIO) of its Swiss unit, effective Jan. 1.

NATIXIS SA

Serge Ekue has been appointed head of global markets EMEA and senior country manager UK for French investment bank Natixis. (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)

