8 months ago
MOVES-Citi, Fitch, Scotiabank
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 1:27 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES-Citi, Fitch, Scotiabank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank said it named Kevin Lam the Asia Pacific business development head between its private bank and its corporate and investment bank, in addition to his role as COO of the bank's Hong Kong corporate and investment banking unit.

FITCH RATINGS

The agency said on Thursday that Sean Costello has been named head of its EMEA corporates banker team.

SCOTIABANK

The Toronto-based bank said it appointed five digital banking heads in its key markets of Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

