7 months ago
MOVES- Baillie Gifford, Aviva, Kempen Capital, Ernst & Young
January 11, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES- Baillie Gifford, Aviva, Kempen Capital, Ernst & Young

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO

The asset management firm named Karen See as co-manager of its Japanese income growth fund and Felicia Hjertman as co-manager of the Japanese smaller companies fund, effective immediately.

AVIVA PLC

Aviva Investors, the asset management business of Aviva Plc , appointed Kris McPhail as assistant fund manager on the Lime Property Fund.

KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The investment services provider appointed Ben Kramer as director within its institutional relations and marketing team, effective April 1.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The accounting services firm appointed Herb Engert as global private equity leader, effective Jan. 1.

PWC

The audit and advisory firm said Jim Bichard will lead its UK insurance practice. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

