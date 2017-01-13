MOVES-Brewin Dolphin, BNY Mellon, P1 Investment Management

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BREWIN DOLPHIN

The wealth manager named Godfrey Cromwell as a divisional director in its London office.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

Investment management firm BNY Mellon appointed Jeff McCarthy to the newly created role of chief executive of exchange traded funds.

P1 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

P1 Investment Management, an adviser-led discretionary fund management proposition, named Quintin Rayer as head of research. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)