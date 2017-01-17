FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- U.S. Bancorp, Carmignac, New York Life
January 17, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES- U.S. Bancorp, Carmignac, New York Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. BANCORP The U.S. regional bank said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18. CARMIGNAC The European asset manager said on Tuesday it named David Older as equities head and Christophe Peronin as deputy general manager.

NEW YORK LIFE The life insurance company named Tony Malloy as its chief investment officer, replacing the firm's president, John Kim. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

