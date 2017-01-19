FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Fidelity, Investcorp, Legal & General Investment Management
January 19, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES-Fidelity, Investcorp, Legal & General Investment Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Investcorp)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INVESTCORP BANK BSC

The Gulf investment firm said Nelson Ramos joined the company's alternative investment solutions group in New York as co-portfolio manager of the alternative risk premia portfolios and deputy head of cross asset investments.

FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL

The privately owned investment solutions provider appointed Jackson Lee as country head in China.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset manager has strengthened its Bespoke Solutions unit with two senior appointments. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

