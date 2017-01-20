FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Barclays, Mizuho, Cerno
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES-Barclays, Mizuho, Cerno

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The company's vice-chairman of banking, Matthew Ponsonby, will retire from the British bank at the end of January, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

MIZUHO SECURITIES ASIA LTD

The unit of Mizuho Securities Co Ltd named Pramod Shenoi as regional head of FIG debt capital markets in December.

CERNO CAPITAL

The company appointed Tom Milnes as business development director to assist with the investment manager's intermediary client relationships and enhance compliance with investment needs. (Compiled by John Benny and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

