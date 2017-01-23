FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Aon Hewitt, Robeco, Credit Suisse
January 23, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES- Aon Hewitt, Robeco, Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AON HEWITT

The unit of Aon Plc has appointed William Parry as a senior consultant to the retirement and investment practice in its fiduciary management unit.

ROBECO NV

Dutch money manager appointed Graham Elliot as head of Asia Pacific and Middle East distribution.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Matthew Masso has been tapped by the Swiss bank to head the commercial real estate finance group, replacing former chief Mark Brown, a person familiar with the matter told IFR. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

