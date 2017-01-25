FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Lloyds Bank, Harvard University, HSBC, Unicredit
January 25, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES-Lloyds Bank, Harvard University, HSBC, Unicredit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANK

LLoyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.

HARVARD UNIVERSITY

The university will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Co, as it overhauls the way it manages its endowment.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has appointed Iain MacKinnon as group treasurer, head of asset, liability and capital management, replacing Bryan Pascoe.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has promoted Jerome Frize to head of its financial institutions group in its corporate and investment banking division to replace Vincenzo Tortorici, who has left the bank.

CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP

The asset manager appointed Isabelle Cabie and Wim Van Hyfte to its sustainable and responsible investments (SRI) team. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

