MOVES- Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Jefferies, BNY Mellon, Lloyds

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
BofA Merrill Lynch said Adam Schur joined as an adviser after nine years at Morgan Stanley.
Japan's MUFG has hired Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre for its leveraged finance team in Europe. Both join from PwC's debt and capital advisory team.
Jefferies hired Dmitry Krasnik from Houlihan Lokey to lead its coverage healthcare information technology in Chicago.
BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.
Lloyds has outlined the senior team who will take key positions in its new unit within commercial banking. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)