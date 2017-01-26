FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
MOVES- Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Jefferies, BNY Mellon, Lloyds
January 26, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES- Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Jefferies, BNY Mellon, Lloyds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

BofA Merrill Lynch said Adam Schur joined as an adviser after nine years at Morgan Stanley.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

Japan's MUFG has hired Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre for its leveraged finance team in Europe. Both join from PwC's debt and capital advisory team.

JEFFERIES FINANCE LLC

Jefferies hired Dmitry Krasnik from Houlihan Lokey to lead its coverage healthcare information technology in Chicago.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Lloyds has outlined the senior team who will take key positions in its new unit within commercial banking. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

