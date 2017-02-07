(Adds JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit, Sarasin &
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank said it hired three senior bankers to its corporate
client banking division, to serve companies in the southern
United States.
SOCIETE GENERALE
SocGen's corporate and investment banking unit appointed
Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable
investment solutions.
BNP PARIBAS SA
Thierry Olive, former global head of equity capital markets
at BNP Paribas, has been appointed co-head of investment banking
for Asia Pacific with Philippe de Caraman.
UNICREDIT SPA
The Italian bank has made a string of senior appointments to
its corporate and investment banking division, with several
veterans being given promotions.
SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP
The London-based asset management group appointed Philippe
Broadhead as head of distribution.
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm said it appointed three former
executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed
income credit group in New York.
DBRS LTD
The Canada-based credit rating agency appointed Charles
Halam-Andres as managing director to its corporate credits
business.
RPMI RAILPEN
The British investment management firm for trustees of the
Railways Pension Scheme appointed Julian Cripps as managing
director to its investment business.
CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD
CPPIB said it appointed Derek Jackson as managing director
to its principal credit investments team in London.
TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LLC
The private equity firm specializing in consumer products
named Chase Brogan as principal.
TILNEY GROUP
The investment and financial planning company named Justin
Ogilvie investment manager in its Bristol office.
MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD
The insurer, a subsidiary of U.S.-based holding company
Markel Corp, appointed Warren Towner as head of
underwriting management and reinsurance placement.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The London-based asset manager appointed Douglas Anderson
head of consultant relations.
OAKLEY CAPITAL
The company's private equity unit said it appointed Arthur
Mornington as partner and bolstered its deals team with three
new hires.
