UPDATE 8-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement)
Feb 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Shrut Kulra is to return to Barclays as co-head of European high-grade credit trading after a five-year spell at Goldman Sachs where she ran the financial and sovereigns desk as well as illiquid trading in Europe.
NASDAQ INC
The stock exchange operator said Nikolaj Kosakewitsch will take over as head of its Danish division Nasdaq Copenhagen on June 1, replacing Bjorn Sibbern.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The company has appointed Sergei Linnik as global head of telecom, media and technology.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The AXA SA unit named Daniel Neep regional sales manager of its UK wholesale sales team.
BC PARTNERS
The private equity firm has launched a new credit platform with the hire of Ted Goldthorpe from Apollo Investment Corporation.
TILNEY GROUP
The investment and financial planning company named Christopher Godding chief investment officer.
ROWAN DARTINGTON & CO LTD
The investment management firm appointed Adrian Clark as its chief operating officer based in Bristol. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Valiant Capital Management L.P. reports a 13.6 percent passive stake in Yatra Online Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kRfyGc) Further company coverage:
* Frontier Capital Management Co LLC reports 5.21 percent passive stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lzB9Dg) Further company coverage: