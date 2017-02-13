Feb 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP

The global asset manager appointed Lynn Mah senior vice president and head of EMEA marketing.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Roberto Hoornweg, the newly appointed head of financial markets at Standard Chartered, has announced a number of changes to his management team, a person familiar with the matter told IFR.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss financial services company has hired Daniel Murphy as Asia Pacific head of equities sales and trading in Hong Kong, a person familiar with the matter has told IFR.

FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ ALHOKAIR CO

The Saudi Arabian retailer said it has appointed Atul Singh as its new chief executive, effective April 1.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD

The Australian bank has appointed Mark Siebert chief risk officer for Asia in Hong Kong.

NEON

The insurer, which operates in the specialist Lloyd's market, said it appointed Nick Pritchard as head of property reinsurance, effective immediately. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)