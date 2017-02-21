MOVES- Fitch Group, LRI Group, JPMorgan, Aon, Nomura, BlackRock

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LRI GROUP

The Luxembourg-based investment services company said it named Manuela Froehlich as global head of business development.

ROWAN DARTINGTON & CO

The investment management firm appointed two senior executives at its London and Manchester offices.

VANGUARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The unit of investment management firm The Vanguard Group Inc named Sebastian Kulps head of business development for Germany.

ADVISORS & PARTNERS LLP

The London-based financial and advisory services provider said it named Arnaud Rousse-Lacordaire as operating partner for Luxembourg.

FITCH GROUP

The financial information services firm named Ian Linnell president of Fitch Ratings Inc, effective immediately.

FITCH RATINGS

The ratings agency named Jelena Babajeva as head of energy, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for its global infrastructure and project finance group (GIG).

JPMORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.

AON PLC

The London-based insurance broker named Tony Pugh as head of defined contribution solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

ASPECT CAPITAL LTD

The UK-based investment manager said it named Anna Hull as chief risk officer and appointed her to the company's board.

WAVERTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based investment management firm named Luke Hyde-Smith as portfolio manager, head of third party fund selection.

SANTANDER CORPORATE & COMMERCIAL

The banking firm named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.

HSBC SECURITIES AND CAPITAL MARKETS INDIA

Sanjay Bajaj, managing director and head of ECM at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India, has left the firm, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

BLACKROCK INC

Suzanne Cain, head of debt sales in Europe at Deutsche Bank, is moving to BlackRock, one of the largest fund managers in the world with $5.1 trillion in assets under management.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank appointed its global head of mergers and acquisitions Thomas Piquemal as chief country officer for France on Monday.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank has appointed Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors to its board, the company said in a statement on Monday.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese financial services company hired Stefano Giudici from HSBC to head its investment banking for Italy, and appointed Guillaume Paillard to its coverage team for financial institutions in Europe.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

Alan Kerr is stepping down from his role as senior managing director at Blackstone's credit arm GSO Capital Partners, the firm said in a statement.

KUWAIT INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (KIA)

Kuwait Investment Authority, one of the world's biggest sovereign funds, appointed Farouk Bastaki as managing director to replace Bader Mohammed al-Saad, newspaper al-Rai reported on Monday, quoting unnamed sources.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has hired Jennifer Kusuma as senior Asia rates strategist, the bank said in a press release.

CATHAY UNITED BANK

Former DBS Bank veteran Benjamin Wong has resurfaced at the Taiwanese lender.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The financial services company has hired Declan Turner as a business development manager for its corporate trust team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Denis Gambi has joined the investment management firm as director of institutional business for Australia, according to a statement from the company. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)