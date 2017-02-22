FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
MOVES-Credit Suisse, HSBC, UBS, Aldermore, HighVista Strategies
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 22, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 6 months ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse, HSBC, UBS, Aldermore, HighVista Strategies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

The U.S.-based boutique investment management firm appointed Greg Uythoven as an institutional portfolio specialist.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank appointed Christoph Schumacher as head of global real estate in its asset management unit, effective June 1.

ALDERMORE GROUP PLC

The British bank appointed Graeme Elliot as a business development manager in its invoice finance team.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank named Tony Cripps as chief executive of HSBC Singapore, effective April 3.

HIGHVISTA STRATEGIES LLC

The Boston-based investment firm appointed Edmund Hajim as its chairman.

NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The asset manager has made a trio of hires to form a new Responsible Investment team, which will support all NN IP investment teams.

WHIRELAND GROUP PLC

The UK corporate broking and wealth management firm has appointed Adam Pollock head of its corporate advisory and broking division.

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP LTD

Alex Lee rejoined the bank's syndicated finance team in Hong Kong earlier this month after a brief stint at Hengfeng Bank in Shanghai.

UBS AG

Yuki Ikuno, managing director and head of global syndicate finance, and Haruto Tsutsumi, executive director of syndicate finance – have left UBS in Tokyo. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

