MOVES-Credit Suisse, HSBC, UBS, Aldermore, HighVista Strategies

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The U.S.-based boutique investment management firm appointed Greg Uythoven as an institutional portfolio specialist.
The bank appointed Christoph Schumacher as head of global real estate in its asset management unit, effective June 1.
The British bank appointed Graeme Elliot as a business development manager in its invoice finance team.
The bank named Tony Cripps as chief executive of HSBC Singapore, effective April 3.
The Boston-based investment firm appointed Edmund Hajim as its chairman.
The asset manager has made a trio of hires to form a new Responsible Investment team, which will support all NN IP investment teams.
The UK corporate broking and wealth management firm has appointed Adam Pollock head of its corporate advisory and broking division.
Alex Lee rejoined the bank's syndicated finance team in Hong Kong earlier this month after a brief stint at Hengfeng Bank in Shanghai.
Yuki Ikuno, managing director and head of global syndicate finance, and Haruto Tsutsumi, executive director of syndicate finance – have left UBS in Tokyo.