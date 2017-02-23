FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 23, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 6 months ago

MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The financial services company has appointed Antonin Jullier as global head of equity sales, filling the position left by the promotion of Murray Roos last year.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Raymond O'Leary, a senior official in Deutsche Bank's emerging markets debt business, has left the firm, according to sources.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

Ernst & Young said TaxChat LLC's co-founder Steve Toy joined the company after the accounting services firm bought certain assets of the on-demand tax preparation services startup.

INTEGRO

The insurance brokerage and risk management firm said it appointed Mike Price to lead its global sport team.

SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT

France's asset management firm said on Thursday it appointed Alexandre Taieb as fund manager-analyst within its asset allocation team.

COMMERZBANK AG

Commerzbank's Graham Lofts will leave his role as head of international loan origination after eight years to join the bank's corporates international division as country manager UK.

J. SAFRA SARASIN

Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin said Roberto Botta and a team of experienced bankers have joined its Lugano Branch to develop its domestic, Italian and international activities.

ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT BV

The Netherlands-based asset management firm on Thursday appointed Peter Walsh as its UK business head. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.