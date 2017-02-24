Feb 24 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its
EMEA fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed
up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile
Hillary.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Swiss financial services provider Credit Suisse AG appointed
two senior executives in its private banking business in India.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC said it has appointed Terence Chiu as head of
commercial banking in Hong Kong.
SAÏD HOLDINGS LTD
The Bermuda-based private investment firm appointed two
senior advisers to boost its expertise in real estate and direct
equity investments.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Glenn Morgan has been named head of equities for Australia
at Deutsche Bank, a person familiar with the matter has told
IFR.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has hired Sridhar Kanthadai as head of its
transaction banking business in Asia, a person familiar with the
matter confirmed to IFR.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)