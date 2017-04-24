FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Hermes Investment, Tikehau Capital Partners, UK Finance
April 24, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

London-based asset manager Hermes Investment Management appointed Andrew Jackson as head of fixed income.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL PARTNERS SAS

Alternative asset management and investment firm Tikehau Capital Partners SAS appointed Peter Cirenza as head of its London operations.

UK FINANCE

Trade association UK Finance named Stephen Jones as its first chief executive. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

