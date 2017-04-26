FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-LV=, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Oakley Capital, Cambridge Associates
April 26, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES-LV=, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Oakley Capital, Cambridge Associates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com. State Street Global Advisors The asset management arm of State Street Corp named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist. LV= The mutual insurance, retirement and investment group named Andy Parsons group finance director, subject to regulatory approval. Bank of America Merrill Lynch Charles Wickham has left Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa loan capital markets. Oakley Capital Ltd The private equity firm said Ralf Schremper would join as a partner, effective August, to help build the firm's presence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Cambridge Associates The investment firm said Jeff Blazek had rejoined the company as managing director and chief investment officer in its pension practice. Societe Generale The private banking division of Societe Generale in Switzerland has named Luca Vari head of the ultra high net worth individuals unit. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

