3 months ago
MOVES-Markel International, Berenberg, JLT Re
May 10, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Markel International, Berenberg, JLT Re

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** MARKEL CORP

Specialist insurer Markel International, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp , appointed Amer Ibrahim as marine underwriter in Dubai.

** JOH. BERENBERG, GOSSLER & CO. KG

Privately owned German bank Berenberg said it had hired six people to strengthen its UK mid-cap research team.

** JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC

JLT Re, the reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said it hired Graham Barden and Jon Warner to its aviation team as partner. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

