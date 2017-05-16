MOVES-JPMorgan, ITG, Nomura Asset Management UK, Hamilton Lane

May 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMorgan has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.
The U.S.-based brokerage appointed John Emmert as a director in its global portfolio trading team, effective May 17.
The unit of Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.
The asset manager said it hired three executives to its team in Europe, as it continues to expand its client base in the region.
The Lloyd's of London insurer named Stuart Quick as breach response and cyber operations manager of its cyber team.
The U.S. asset manager named Klaus Schuster as head of Europe and managing director of its UK office.
The Swiss fund manager said it appointed Michael Malquarti as senior portfolio manager.
The British bank appointed James Pigrem as a business development manager. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)